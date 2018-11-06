Amid high security at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Monday, a 30-year-old woman reached the base camp at Pamba and sought police protection to trek to the hill shrine, PTI reported.

The temple opened on Monday at 5 pm for rituals before closing at 10 pm. The temple will open again on Tuesday for the Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal puja to mark the birth anniversary of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the last king of the princely state of Travancore. Unprecedented security was deployed at the temple over apprehension of protests similar to those that took place in October against a Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

The woman was identified as Anju, a native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district. Her husband and her children are with her, an unidentified police official told PTI. “She is at the police control room here now,” the police official said. “She says she wants to trek to the hill shrine. No decision has been taken so far on whether to take her to the temple or not today.”

Several devotees demonstrated near Pamba Ganapati temple against her entry into the Sabarimala temple. However, a report in the Hindustan Times said she claimed that her husband had forced her to come to Pamba and that she wished to return.

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the state government to not interfere in the temple’s daily activities, adding that a department-level inquiry should be conducted against policemen involved in damaging vehicles.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, that have been in place since November 3, will continue till Tuesday, police said. More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed in Sabarimala and its adjoining areas. Authorities deployed at least 15 women police personnel above the age of 50 at the temple complex.

Devotees on Monday protested against frequent checking and frisking by police. Anyone entering the temple was required to clear five layers of checks at Nilakkal, Pamba, Elavumkal, Vadasserikkara and Chalakkayam, The Hindu reported.