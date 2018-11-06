Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal died of multiple organ failure in a hospital in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, ANI reported. He was 63.

The singer was being treated at Nayati Hospital where he was taken to after he complained of chest pain on Monday, IANS reported. He was put on life support soon after as his vital organs stopped functioning, said Shivani Sharma, the hospital’s director.

Agarwal has performed in more than 1,500 live concerts across the country and in Singapore, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Dubai, IANS reported.

He was born in New Delhi in 1955. Agarwal, a devotee of Hindu God Krishna, had relocated to Vrindavan in Mathura which is home to many temples built in honour of the deity.