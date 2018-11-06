Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel to “stand up to” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “protect the nation”. Gandhi’s remarks followed a report in The Indian Express that the Finance Ministry had sought the transfer of a Rs 3.6-lakh-crore surplus from the central bank to the government.

The RBI did not accept the proposal, according to the newspaper. The report claims that this is “at the heart” of the ongoing rift between the Centre and the RBI.

Citing the report, and expanding the figure Rs 3.6 lakh crore to list out all its zeroes, Gandhi tweeted: “That’s how much the PM needs from the RBI to fix the mess his genius economic theories have created.”

According to The Indian Express, the surplus of Rs 3.6 lakh crore sought by the government is more than a third of the central bank’s total reserves worth Rs 9.59 lakh crore. The Finance Ministry, in its proposal, suggested that the surplus can be jointly managed by the RBI and the government.

Unidentified officials, however, told the daily that the RBI felt the government’s effort to seek a transfer of the surplus could affect the macro-economic stability and therefore did not accept the proposal.









Stand up to him Mr Patel. Protect the nation. https://t.co/6BI0ePFvvH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2018

The Finance Ministry claims that the existing economic capital framework is based on a very “conservative” assessment of risk by the RBI and that the central bank has overestimated its capital reserves requirements resulting in excess capital of Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

Unidentified officials said the government proposed to use the excess capital in consultation with the RBI to recapitalise public sector banks, help them expand their loan books and come out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework.

The Finance Ministry has claimed that the RBI has been “conservative” and sometimes “arbitrary” when it comes to the transfer of the interim surplus. The ministry had thus proposed that from 2017-’18, the central bank should transfer the entire surplus to the government after taking into account its capital requirements.

Meanwhile, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said the rift between the central bank and the government can be resolved if both sides respect each other’s intent and autonomy, CNBC TV 18 reported. “The central bank has the liberty to say no if the government pushes the RBI to be lenient,” he said, “Government should make its case to the bank and let the RBI decide.”

Centre-RBI rift

Speculation about a rift between the government and the central bank began when RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, on October 26, said that governments that do not respect a central bank’s independence sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets. Three days later, Reuters reported that the Centre was upset with the RBI for publicly talking about the rift.

Senior officials said the government fears the rift could tarnish the country’s image among investors. An unidentified official in the Prime Minister’s Office told Reuters it was “very unfortunate” that RBI took the matters public. The official said Patel may face a tough time when he appears before a parliamentary standing committee on November 12.

Even before this, government officials had called for the RBI to relax lending restrictions on some banks, and the RBI had opposed a suggestion by an inter-ministerial committee to set up an independent regulator for payment systems.

Last week, reports claimed that the government had initiated talks with the central bank to invoke Section 7 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, which could empower it to issue directions to the central bank on certain matters. This was seen as an escalation of the tussle between the government and the RBI. The Finance Ministry issued a statement in support of the central bank’s autonomy, but did not comment on the reports.