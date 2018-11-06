The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said it will ask Union ministers to pass a bill in Parliament for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. To garner public support for the proposed legislation, the Hindutva group said, it will organise public meetings across the country by December 15, PTI reported.

VHP Working President Alok Kumar said he was confident that the Narendra Modi government will introduce such a bill during the Winter Session of Parliament. “This is a government of ‘Ram bhakts [devotees]’ and its members have been their companions in the struggle to build the temple,” he added.

Delegations led by religious preachers will also meet state governors and urge them to convey to the Centre the “popular wish” to construct the temple, the VHP leader said.

Several religious leaders and organisations have intensified their demand for the temple’s construction. They have expressed their displeasure at the Supreme Court’s decision to adjourn the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case to January. After the court’s decision, the VHP had said Hindus cannot wait forever for the matter to be resolved.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has also asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre to bring in a legislation to ensure the construction of the temple.

Kumar said the aim of the proposed nationwide public meetings was to put pressure on parties such as the Congress so that they do not oppose the proposed Ram temple bill. Kumar wondered how the Congress could oppose the construction of the temple when its president Rahul Gandhi frequently visits temples.