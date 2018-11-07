The air quality in Delhi improved to the “poor” category on Wednesday morning, from “very poor” a day earlier. The Air Quality Index was recorded at 268 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Authorities have warned of a spike in the pollution levels after Diwali on Wednesday even if “partially toxic crackers” are burnt compared to last year.

On Tuesday, 25 areas in the city had recorded “very poor” air quality, and eight recorded “poor” quality, PTI reported. On Monday, the index had turned “severe” in Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and “very poor” in nearby Gurugram and Hapur.

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain urged people to help reduce pollution by celebrating a cracker-free Diwali. “I would like to take this occasion to share with the residents of the national capital, the existing ambient air quality position and would like to request the residents to persuade their near and dear ones for desisting from bursting fire crackers and convince their children about the importance of a green and clean Diwali,” he said.

Central Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Prashant Gargava on Tuesday said it has advised transport authorities to prohibit heavy vehicles from entering the city from November 8 to November 10. An unidentified official of the pollution board said the recommendation was made as such vehicles cause heavy pollution, which could lead to a further decline in air quality.

The pollution authority could also consider inducing artificial rain after Diwali to wash away hazardous pollutants.