The United States’ Democratic Party took control of the 435-member House of Representatives in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday, even as the Senate remained with the Republican Party, reported The New York Times as counting of votes continued.

President Donald Trump proclaimed a “tremendous success” on Twitter despite the split verdict. The results will continue trickling in – the last polls closed in the westernmost islands of Alaska at 11.30 am Indian time. The earliest polls had closed at 4.30 am.

The Democratic Party has gained 26 seats held by the Republicans in the House of Representatives and has reached the majority mark of 218, against the Republicans’ 193. The outgoing House had 235 Republican members and 193 Democrats. All 435 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress were voted on during the elections.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were elected the first Muslim women to the Congress for the first time in the country’s history. They won seats in the House of Representatives in Minnesota and Michigan, respectively.

In the 100-member Senate, seats held by only nine Republicans and 26 Democrats were up for elections. The Republicans have gained two seats so far, and will keep their majority.

Also up for grabs were the posts of governor in 36 states. Democrat Jared Polis in Colorado became the first openly gay man elected governor. Janet Mills from the same party was set to become the first female governor of Maine, reported The Washington Post.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year-old from New York, became the youngest woman elected to Congress, and Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids won a seat making her the first native American and openly gay woman in the legislature.

“Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America,” said House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, adding that the victory in the House “is about restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration”.