Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday confirmed the state government’s plan to build a statue of Hindu deity Ram in Ayodhya, ANI reported. Surveying and consultations with architects for possible designs of the statue are on, he said.

“There should be a statue of Ram, and it will be discussed according to the availability of land,” Adityanath said. “We have seen a few sites for it today. A ‘statue for purpose of worship’ [idol] can be there in the temple, but a ‘statue for the purpose of viewing’ should also be there, which can become an identity of Ayodhya. We will ensure we respect people’s faith and create an identity for Ayodhya.”

He also said that Ayodhya would become an “excellent city of the world” in the next few years. The Centre and the state have several plans in the pipeline for this, the chief minister said.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya for Diwali celebrations on Tuesday, but did not bring up the statue, though there was massive speculation that he would announce it at the event. Instead, he said the state’s Faizabad district will be renamed Ayodhya, announced a medical college would be named after Ram’s father King Dasharatha, and an airport named after Ram would be built in the city.

On Wednesday, he said the state government has instructed the district administration to complete land acquisition for the airport.

Sri Ram ki ek darshaniya murti sthapit ho,bhumi ke anusar uske bare mein charcha karenge. Pujaniya murti mandir mein hogi, lekin ek darshaniya murti jo yahan ki pehchan ban sake. Hum wo sari vyavasthaein karenge jisse astha ka samman bhi ho aur Ayodhya ki pehchan ban sake: UP CM pic.twitter.com/7j30uWNeWX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 7, 2018