Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank on Wednesday left for New Delhi after being summoned by the Election Commission and will meet its officers on Thursday, PTI reported. Hundreds of members of the Young Mizo Association continued their protest outside Shashank’s office in Aizawl, demanding that he be transferred.

Members of civil society groups have been protesting against Shashank’s alleged role in the transfer of Principal Home Secretary L Chuaungo. The Election Commission transferred Chuaungo after Shashank accused him and the state’s Congress government of interfering with the revision of the electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections on November 28.

The state observed a shutdown on Tuesday in response to a call by the Mizoram Merchants’ Association to extend support to the agitation.

“The CEO [chief electoral officer] should be replaced and the Bru [community] should cast their votes in Mizoram only,” NDTV quoted NGO Coordination Committee chairperson Vanlalruata as saying. “Until these demands are fulfilled, the protests will go on.”

The agitators have also objected to Shashank’s decision to make special arrangements for Bru refugees from Mizoram to vote at their camps in Tripura. They demand that Bru voters in Tripura relief camps should exercise their franchise in their respective polling stations in Mizoram.

A union of state government employees on Tuesday said they would not cooperate with the Election Commission unless Shashank is transferred out of the state by 4 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, a three-member Election Commission team met state government officials and leaders of the NGO Coordination Committee on Tuesday night. The meeting was inconclusive and the Election Commission will take a final call after the team submits its report.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “as people have lost faith in him, the only solution for smooth conduct of the Assembly elections 2018 would be removal of CEO SB Shashank from office forthwith”.

Thanhawla, who is contesting from two seats, could not file his nomination papers in Serchhip as protestors continued their picketing in front of the office of the returning officer.