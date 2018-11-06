Members of civil society groups protested in Aizawl on Tuesday against the role of Mizoram’s chief electoral officer, SB Shashank, in the transfer of Principal Home Secretary L Chuaungo, reports said. Shashank had complained to the Election Commission, accusing Chuaungo and the state Congress government of interfering with the revision of the electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Chuaungo had also allegedly objected to making special arrangements for Bru refugees from Mizoram to vote at their camps in Tripura, The Times of India reported on Friday. Shashank had written to the poll panel to complain that Chuaungo had questioned his decisions regarding the deployment of security forces for the polls.

The Mizoram Assembly elections will be held on November 28.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has deployed a three-member team to take stock of the situation in the state and hold discussions with Chief Secretary Arvind Ray, the civil society group leaders and other stakeholders, PTI reported. The panel includes Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer L Khiangte, Election Commission Director Nikhil Kumar and Election Commission Secretary SB Joshi.

On Monday, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, demanding Shashank’s removal. Thanhawla told Modi that the election watchdog Mizoram People’s Forum, a joint action committee of churches in the state, and some leading non-governmental organisations have demanded that Shashank be removed from his post.

A shutdown is underway in Aizawl and Mamit, with most schools, shops and offices remaining shut, NDTV reported. Protests against the chief electoral officer are being held in at least five other district headquarters.