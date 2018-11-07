Four men allegedly drugged and raped a 21-year-old woman in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area on October 31, the police said on Tuesday. One of the men was the complainant’s friend and the alleged incident occurred at his apartment, the Hindustan Times reported.

The woman told the police that she got to know her friend through a social networking website a few months ago. On the day of the alleged incident, he called her and invited her to a party. He reportedly told her that his other friends, including women, would also be present, The Times of India reported. However, when she reached there the complainant saw there were no women.

“The woman alleged that the four men spiked her cold drink with some drugs and took turns to rape her,” an officer investigating the case told the Hindustan Times. She was allegedly kept in the apartment for a day and was repeatedly assaulted. They allegedly filmed the whole incident and threatened to release the video if she went to the police, The Times of India reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh said the woman filed a complaint on November 2. The accused are now on the run and the police are conducting searches at their possible hideouts in the city and adjoining states.