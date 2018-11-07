Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said his party Makkal Needhi Maiam was ready for the bye-elections to 20 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Haasan launched his party in February.

“At this point of time, we can say bye-polls may be conducted,” PTI quoted the actor as saying in Chennai. “I do not know whether it will be held definitely. Suppose, if it is conducted, Makkal Needhi Maiam is ready to face it.” He was speaking to reporters on the occasion of his 64th birthday celebrations.

“I am not the one who believes in making promises,” NDTV quoted Haasan as saying. “I am seeking suggestions from people.” Healthy and “scam-free” politics are his party’s objectives, Haasan added. “If we do healthy politics, everyone can strongly hope that all sectors will see growth.”

The actor also dismissed the claims of Congress leader Karate Thiagarajan that his party was acting as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mouthpiece in the state.

Bye-polls became necessary in the 20 constituencies after the Madras High Court last month upheld the disqualification of 18 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs for supporting Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran. The Assembly seats of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M Karunanidhi and AIADMK leader AK Bose have also been vacant since their deaths.