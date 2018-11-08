The Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday said fuel prices were reduced further and that petrol now costs Rs 78.21 per litre in Delhi, down 21 paise. A litre of diesel in the Capital costs Rs 72.89 per litre, lower by 18 paise.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 83.72 per litre and diesel Rs 76.38 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata was reduced to Rs 80.13 and diesel to Rs 74.75. In Chennai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 81.24 and diesel Rs 77.05.

On October 4, the Centre decided to stem a continuous price rise and intervene in the market to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 each. On October 18, fuel prices reduced for the first time since October 5.