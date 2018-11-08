The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking to direct the Travancore Devaswom Board to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the top court’s judgement allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, Live Law reported.

Petitioner MK Gopinath argued that the board, which runs the hilltop shrine, was a trustee of the Ayapppa deity and therefore had to act as per its wishes. The petitioner also urged the court to direct the state government to file an affidavit in the case, keeping in mind the interests of most Ayyappa devotees to preserve existing traditions.

However, Justices PR Ramachandra Menon and N Anilkumar said the government’s decision to not seek a review cannot be regarded as dereliction of statutory duty and does not warrant judicial interference. This came a day after they dismissed a petition filed by the National Ayyaappa Devotees Association and others against the implementation of top court’s judgement on the matter, saying the High Court was not in a position to “examine the scope and correctness” of the Supreme Court verdict, Live Law reported.

The court also dismissed former Travancore Devaswom Board President Prayar Gopalakrishnan’s petition seeking to remove current board President KP Sankardas, ANI reported. Gopalakrishnan, who moved the court on Wednesday, claimed that Sankardas had violated the customs of the temple by climbing the 18 holy steps of the temple without the Irumudikettu – offerings carried by devotees for the deity – on November 5.

‘Protests are unacceptable’

Separately, the Kerala High Court on Thursday also said the protests held outside the Sabarimala temple last month were unacceptable and were against the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine, Live Law reported. The protestors did not allow women aged between 10 and 50 from entering the shrine’s premises.

“If the bail application is considered, it will send wrong signals and similar incidents will recur again,” IANS quoted the court as saying while turning down Kochi resident Govind Madhusudhan’s bail application. Madhusudhan was arrested at the temple town last month.

Massive protests broke out when the temple opened from October 17 to October 22. On November 5, the temple reopened again but women are yet to enter the shrine.