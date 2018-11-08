All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam workers on Thursday protested outside a theatre in Madurai demanding that certain scenes from actor Vijay’s movie Sarkar be removed, PTI reported. Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju had asked the filmmakers on Wednesday to remove scenes showing people throwing freebies provided by the state government into a fire.

The party workers stopped shows scheduled at 2.30 pm at three theatres in Madurai. “We will continue to protest outside theatres till the controversial scenes and dialogues aren’t removed,” AIADMK MLA VV Rajan Chellappa told ANI. “We appeal to exhibitors not to show it.”

Protests were also reported from Coimbatore, where agitators tore up movie posters outside a theatre.

In a song called Oruviral Puratchi, people are shown throwing mixer grinders and wet grinders gifted by the government into a fire. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa used to provide these items free of cost in line with an electoral promise made in 2011.

“The scenes relating to burning of government welfare amount to inciting violence,” said Law Minister CV Shanmugham. “Whether it is the producer [Sun Pictures] or the actor [Vijay], or theatres – they will have to face action.”

State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar demanded legal action against the film’s crew and asked why the scenes had been incorporated into the script. “Why unnecessarily make such references?” he asked. “It shows vendetta and an attempt at maligning [Jayalalithaa].”

Social activist G Devarajan on Thursday filed a complaint with the Chennai Police, accusing director AR Murugadoss of sedition. “The director himself burns the mixer and grinder, which the government had distributed to the public,” Devarajan told Scroll.in. :He does not have the right to burn the government freebies. It is humiliating to the government and the public.”

This is not the first time Vijay’s movie has run into controversy for its political content. Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party had objected to a sequence in his movie Mersal that was critical of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation while doctors in the state protested against how they were depicted.

