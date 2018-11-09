Maharashtra: Train activity hit after two goods wagons catch fire in Palghar
The overhead electric wire melted due to the heat, leading to cancellations and diversions of some trains.
Two wagons of a goods train caught fire near Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Thursday night, PTI reported. The incident affected the movement of at least 10 trains, including short-termination of some and diversions of others. Twelve trains were cancelled, ANI reported.
Fire and emergency services personnel along with the Railway Police Force and the Government Railway Police were deployed to the site to douse the fire. The blaze was brought under control by 2 am on Friday.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, an unidentified official told the news agency. The long-distance trains were halted because the overhead electric wire melted due to the heat. Work is on to remove the burnt wagons from the tracks and to repair the overhead wires.
All traffic towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad were halted and some trains going towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad were cancelled, reported the Hindustan Times.