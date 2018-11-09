Two wagons of a goods train caught fire near Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Thursday night, PTI reported. The incident affected the movement of at least 10 trains, including short-termination of some and diversions of others. Twelve trains were cancelled, ANI reported.

Fire and emergency services personnel along with the Railway Police Force and the Government Railway Police were deployed to the site to douse the fire. The blaze was brought under control by 2 am on Friday.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, an unidentified official told the news agency. The long-distance trains were halted because the overhead electric wire melted due to the heat. Work is on to remove the burnt wagons from the tracks and to repair the overhead wires.

All traffic towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad were halted and some trains going towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad were cancelled, reported the Hindustan Times.

Suburban services are running normally between Churchgate & Virar. Locals running up to Boisar between Virar-Dahanu Road due to fire incidence in goods train near Dahanu Road during night. Dn line working at Dahanu Road & UP line expected to start soon. #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 9, 2018

Due to fire in two bogies of a goods train near Dahanu Road Station at 10.35 pm yesterday, train movement was affected towards Mumbai on both lines. Down line opened at 1.35 am with speed restrictions. Restoration work in full swing for opening Up line: Western Railway, PRO pic.twitter.com/iLRxBZsWqm — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2018