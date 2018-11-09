The Congress on Friday will hold nationwide protests to protest against the National Democratic Alliance government’s decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November 2016.

“Congress workers will be out on the streets in order to protest against the complete demolition of the Indian economy unleashed by this ‘Tughlaki farman’ two years ago,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said on Tuesday, in reference to a medieval king infamous for his misguided decisions.

The youth wing of the party will organise a protest at the Delhi headquarters of the Reserve Bank of India from 12 pm, The Indian Express reported. “The protest is to highlight miseries of the nation since last two years under the Modi regime,” the party said. “It is a protest against failed demonetisation of Modi government where common people of the nation suffered its grave consequences.”

The protests will take place a day after the second anniversary of the note ban. On Thursday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged that demonetisation was a “shrewd scheme” to convert the black money of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “suit-booted friends” into legal wealth. He said November 8 would go down in the history of India “as a day of infamy” and the day when Modi “unleashed the tyranny of demonetisation” on the country.

Calling the decision “ill-fated and ill-thought”, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said November 8 was when Indians need to remember that “economic policymaking should be handled with thought and care”. He also urged the government not to resort to any more “unorthodox, short-term” economic measures that could lead to uncertainty in the economy and financial markets.

While former Finance Minister P Chidambaram described demonetisation as an “ingeniously designed official money laundering scheme”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the move was a “disaster” for the country.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government has claimed that demonetisation led to an increase in tax compliance and prompted action against corruption and black money. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said demonetisation was “one of the key steps in a chain of important decisions” taken by the government to formalise the economy and that confiscating currency was not one of the key objectives of the exercise.