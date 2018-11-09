One person died and two were taken to hospital after a man stabbed them in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, reported ABC News. Police shot at the knife-wielding assailant in the chest and he is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Superintendent David Clayton said the police were informed of a car fire and were “confronted by a man brandishing a knife and threatening them”, reported The Guardian. “At the same time, passers-by were calling out that members of the public had been stabbed,” Clayton said. “Police shot the male in the chest and he is now in a critical condition under guard in hospital.”

Video footage circulating on social media showed a man walking towards police officers and attempting to stab them, and then falling on the ground after what sounded like a gunshot.

Clayton said there was “no known link to terrorism at this stage” and police were not looking for other suspects. “We will keep an open mind as to whether there is any link, it’s very early stages in the investigation.”

Clayton said the scene had been cordoned off and it was being “made safe” by a bomb response unit.

