Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Tikken area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, reported Greater Kashmir. The identities of the two suspected militants are being verified, police said.

Authorities suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama district during the encounter.

An unidentified police spokesperson said a team of Special Operations Group of police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Tikken after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, reported Kashmir Reader.

When the security forces advanced into the village, the suspected militants opened fire and were killed in the encounter that ensued. Police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the counter and a case has been registered.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Pulwama) Chandan Kohli told GNS that the two militants were local residents.

On Friday, a suspected militant belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed in a gunfight with police personnel in Tral area of Pulwama district.