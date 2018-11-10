United States President Donald Trump on Friday criticised his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for suggesting the Europe should build its own army.

“President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia,” Trump tweeted. “Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!”

Trump’s tweet came just moments after he landed in Paris to attend Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is among the world leaders attending the commemoration.

President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Earlier this week, Macron called for the formation of a “real European army” to protect the continent “with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America”, reported AFP. “We will not protect the Europeans unless we decide to have a true European army.”

“Who is the main victim? Europe and its security,” Macron told French radio Station One. “I want to build a real security dialogue with Russia, which is a country I respect, a European country but we must have a Europe that can defend itself on its own without relying only on the United States.”