Ahead of snap elections in Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was appointed prime minister in a controversial move by President Maithripala Sirisena, on Sunday quit the Sri Lanka Freedom Party to join the newly formed Sri Lanka People’s Party, the Daily Mirror reported. Rajapaksa was a member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, founded by his father Don Alwin Rajapaksa in 1951, for five decades.

The development indicates that Rajapaksa will contest the snap polls under the newly formed party’s banner and not the United People’s Freedom Alliance party.

The development comes at a time when the nation is embroiled in a political turmoil. On October 26, Sirisena appointed Rajapaksa the prime minister after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe. The next day, Sirisena suspended Parliament till November 16. On November 2, the president lifted the suspension of Parliament and said Parliament would reconvene on November 14.

On Friday, Sirisena dissolved Parliament again and announced snap elections on January 5, hours after his United People’s Freedom Alliance party admitted that it does not have the numbers to enable Rajapaksa to win a confidence vote.

Wickremesinghe’s United National Party on Saturday said it would move court against Sirisena’s decision.

The prime minister’s son Namal Rajapaksa also joined the Sri Lanka People’s Party. “We will strive to create a broader coalition with many stakeholders under the leadership of Sirisena Maithripala and Mahinda Rajapaksa to face the upcoming General Election and come out victorious,” Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

Rajapaksa was in power from 2005 to 2015, when he was defeated by Sirisena who allied with Wickremesinghe’s United National Party. In 2017, Rajapaksa’s supporters had formed the Sri Lanka People’s Party to create a platform to enable his re-entry into politics.