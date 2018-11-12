Chhattisgarh on Monday went to the polls amid tight security after a spate of Maoist attacks. The first phase of voting is being held in 18 seats across eight districts, including in multiple suspected Maoist hotbeds.

A blast was reported in Katekalyan block of Dantewada early this morning, before voting began, according to ANI.

Eight of these 18 seats are currently held by the Congress, which is hoping for a comeback after a 15-year Bharatiya Janata Party rule. Former Congress Chief Minister Ajit Jogi is contesting under his own party this year, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, along with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Massive security was deployed ahead of the polls, with reports saying that over a lakh security personnel would monitor the state on Monday.The Maoists had asked voters to boycott the elections.

Voting is being held a day after a Border Security Force officer was killed in a suspected Maoist attack in Kanker district. On November 8, a Central Industrial Security Force and four civilians were killed in a suspected Maoist attack on a bus, and a Doordarshan video journalist and three policemen were killed in an earlier attack as well.

Hours before voting, the Congress’ state vice-president Ghanaram Sahu quit the party, becoming the second senior leader to leave the party before the polls, the Hindustan Times reported.

The second phase of elections will be held on November 20, and the results will be announced on December 11. Besides Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls over the next month.