The Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested one of the men accused of raping a 16-year-old Adivasi girl in Dharmapuri district last week, The Times of India reported. The girl died on Saturday, five days after the alleged assault. The accused was identified as 22-year-old Sathish. The police are still looking for an accused identified as Ramesh.

Sathish was arrested from Yercaud after Dharmapuri Collector S Malarvizh held talks with protesting villagers and assured them that the accused would be arrested within 48 hours. The investigating officer at Kottapati police station was removed from active duty after the victim’s family alleged that the police asked them to pay Rs 6,000 to file a First Information Report, The New Indian Express reported. The police reportedly prepared an FIR later without the family’s consent and mentioned the crime as “attempted rape”. The family also accused the police of handing the girl to the Child Welfare Committee instead of taking her to the Harur government hospital for a medical examination.

S Malarvizh said Harur Revenue Divisional Officer Punniyakodi would carry out a separate investigation into alleged procedural lapses by the police.

The girl had returned to her remote village in Dharmapuri after her residential school closed for the Diwali holidays on November 2. On the afternoon of November 5, she was alone at home after her parents went out to graze their cattle when the accused allegedly barged in, tied her up, took her to an isolated place and raped her. One of the two men is related to the family. A passerby heard her screams and came to help but the two suspects managed to flee, the girl’s mother said. “They sent us back without registering a complaint of rape,” the mother alleged.

Parliamentarian and Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the state government must pay the girl’s family Rs 25 lakh. He conveyed his condolences to the family and said the girl could have been saved if she had received proper treatment on time.