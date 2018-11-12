Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Monday that it is not misinformation, but misinformation spread with a view to mislead people, that is a problem for the social network. He said Twitter was taking “multi-variable steps”, including the use of Artificial Intelligence to curb fake news.

“The real problem is not misinformation per se as jokes can also be categorised as misinformation,” Dorsey told an audience at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on Monday, IANS reported. “But misinformation that is spread with the intent to mislead people is a real problem.”

He compared the problem of tackling misinformation to building a lock, adding that while a perfect lock could never be created, “we need to stay ahead of our attackers”. Dorsey also claimed that it was not the number of followers, but the number of “healthy conversations” on Twitter that matter, according to Huff Post.

Asked why Twitter does not have an edit button, Dorsey said the social media company has been considering it, but added that it had to be done “the right way”. “We have to make sure that we are actually solving the predominant reason why people do it [editing] first and not make something that takes away from the public record,” he said, according to The Economic Times.

He also said users’ opinions could be misrepresented if editing is allowed. “If I tweet something that you agree with and you retweet that, then if I go and edit it into something that you disagree with, you have retweeted something that you disagreed with.”

Dorsey, who is on a week-long visit to India, met Congress President Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day, and discussed steps the social network is taking to combat fake news.