ABP News on Monday clarified that some pictures regarding Congress President Rahul Gandhi that were being circulated on social media with the television channel’s template were fake.

The statements were “not reported by ABP and have no relation with ABP News Network”, the news channel said. It issued the warning: “Beware of fake news falsely attributed to ABP” with images of four statements, attributed to Gandhi, that were published on the channel’s “Breaking news” template.

The fake quotes were: “My ancestors were Muslims and I am a Muslim”, “We should give Kashmir to Pakistan”, “As soon as we come to power, we will lend Rs 5,000 crore to Pak for 50 years without interest”, and “Even I pretended to be a Hindu for vote bank”.

#Urgent: This is to notify that the attached media which is being circulated online has been doctored with our channel's template. The information about Sh. Rahul Gandhi's statements, which these images carry have not been reported by ABP & have no relation with ABP News Network. pic.twitter.com/qYU2sJXqsl — ABP News (@abpnewstv) November 12, 2018

Earlier on Monday, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said the social networking site was taking “multi-variable steps”, including the use of Artificial Intelligence to curb fake news.