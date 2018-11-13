The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked social media service Twitter to ensure that unlawful and objectionable content is promptly removed from its platform, reported The Economic Times. The ministry warned of strict legal action if the platform failed to comply with directives of law enforcement agencies, PTI reported.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba met Twitter’s Global Head of Legal, Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde and its Indian representative Mahima Kaul on Monday. A statement from the ministry said Twitter has been slow in removing or blocking objectionable content in some cases. Compliance for removal of such content has been 60% even when the competent authority issues an order, the statement said.

The ministry’s statement came on a day when Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said the platform was taking “multi-variable steps”, including the use of artificial intelligence to curb fake news.

The statement added that Gauba advised Twitter to ensure a round-the-clock mechanism to promptly delete objectionable content as requested by law enforcement agencies. The social media platform was also asked to appoint India-based contact persons for redressal of complaints and “improve their system of response” to legal requests by law enforcement agencies.

The ministry warned that legal action would be taken if Twitter fails to take action against unlawful content.

“Specific instances of legal requisitions were shown where Delhi Police had sought for removal of content openly inciting violence where response by Twitter had been neither full nor timely,” the statement said, according to ANI. “Specific legal notices issued by the Delhi Police seeking investigation-related information were also shared with them.”

The ministry has held meetings with social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Twitter to discuss removal of unlawful e-content.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said the state government is considering a law to curb the spread of fake news and information on social media, PTI reported. “Such misuse of social media would harm the country’s unity, peace and security,” Patel said. “It is necessary to stop such practice [of spreading fake news and information]. While some laws are being enacted [at the Centre], the Gujarat government is also mulling to enact a law in this regard.”