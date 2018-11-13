A group of former civil servants wrote an open letter to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Monday accusing the authority of “unconscionable and unwarranted delay” in filing audit reports on demonetisation and the Rafale aircraft deal between India and France. The group also sent a copy of the letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The letter pointed out that the CAG said in March 2017 that it would submit an audit on demonetisation, but there had been no progress on the matter even after 20 months. “Equally conspicuous is the delay in presenting the CAG’s audit report on the Rafale deal, even though 42 months have passed since the deal was announced in April 2015,” the letter added. It referred to a report in The Times of India in July 2018 which said that the Rafale audit had been delayed again.

The authors also pointed to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement in September that while there was no question of scrapping the Rafale deal, the Centre would wait for the CAG’s audit report on it. “It would appear from his statement that as late as September 2018, the related files were yet to be scrutinised by the CAG,” the letter added.

The Congress has alleged that the government is overpaying for the aircraft and the deal has benefitted businessman Anil Ambani. Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations were bolstered by former French President Francois Hollande’s claim in September that the Indian government had proposed the name of Ambani’s Reliance Defence for the offset obligations in the deal.

The authors said that the CAG’s audit reports on the 2G scam, coal scam, Adarsh scam and Commonwealth Games scam during the reign of the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance dispensation had influenced public perception of the government. “But an impression is gaining ground that the CAG is deliberately delaying its audit reports on demonetisation and the Rafale deal till after the May 2019 elections so as not to embarrass the present government,” the former civil servants said.

The letter added that never before was there any reason to accuse the CAG of being influenced by the government. The authors appealed to the authority to complete the audits of both demonetisation and the Rafale deal and submit the reports without further delay, so they could be tabled in Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session.