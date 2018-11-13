The Centre on Tuesday gave additional charge of the parliamentary affairs ministry to Narendra Singh Tomar, the Cabinet minister in charge of rural development, panchayati raj and mines. Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation DV Sadananda Gowda will take additional charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, a government press release said.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who died of lung cancer on Monday, had been in charge of both the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Kumar was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar paid tribute to Kumar. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Dinesh Gundu Rao also paid respects to the minister.

The Union Cabinet condoled Ananth Kumar’s death and observed a two-minute silence. The state government announced three days of mourning on Monday.