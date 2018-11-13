The Ponnampet civil court in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Tuesday granted bail to journalist Santhosh Thammaiah who was arrested for allegedly making inflammatory remarks about 18th-century Muslim ruler Tipu Sultan and Prophet Mohammed, ANI reported. The Gonikappa Police arrested Thammaiah, the editor of right-leaning magazine Aseema, around midnight on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by a resident of Siddapura last week.

Thammaiah was booked under Section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings, PTI reported.

According to Askar KV’s complaint, Thammaiah, at an event organised by Hindutva group Pragnya Kaveri, had said, “It was because of the prophet’s ideologies that Tipu Sultan carried out terrorist acts.”

“Such speech can lead to unrest and disrupt the peace in Kodagu as Santhosh Thammaiah had insulted the prophet in his speech,” the complaint said, according to The News Minute. The complainant claimed the journalist’s speech intended to create unrest between the Muslims and Hindus residing in Kodagu.

Askar KV had also filed a complaint against a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader from Mysuru for allegedly making inflammatory statements about the Muslim community at the event.

Meanwhile, the police said the Pragnya Kaveri group had held the event though it did not have police permission for it, The News Minute reported.

Chikkamagaluru MLA CT Ravi defended the journalist. “Santosh Thammaiah who spoke about the brutalities against Hindus by tyrant Tipu Sultan has been arrested by the Communal Government in Karnataka,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Twitter. “[KS] Bhagavan & Pseudo Intellectuals like him who have consistently abused Hindu Gods are roaming free.”