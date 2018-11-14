The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre, Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi, Assembly Speaker’s office in connection with a case involving Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, PTI reported. Prakash had moved the court on Tuesday against the decision of the Delhi Assembly’s Privilege Committee to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against him.

The House panel’s decision was based on complaints by the Question and Reference committee and Protocol Committee, who said that Prakash had failed to attend the meetings called by the House panels. Prakash claimed that the proceedings were “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Asif Ahmed, the chief secretary’s counsel, said, “Prakash had sought exemption from appearing before the committees because they comprised of the members who had assaulted him,” Hindustan Times reported.

In March, Prakash had filed a plea against a breach of privilege notice he was served for not attending a February 20 Privilege Committee meeting. Prakash said the panel’s decision to summon him was biased and premeditated.

The assault case

Prakash has accused AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal of mishandling him at Arvind Kejriwal’s home on February 19. The Chief Minister’s Office, however, has denied the allegations. Prakash then filed a complaint with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

In the chargesheet, the Delhi Police named 13 Aam Aadmi Party legislators, including Kejriwal and Sisodia. Kejriwal and Sisodia were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). In October, a Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP legislators accused in the case.