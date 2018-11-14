A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted two men in a murder case in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, PTI reported. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey found Naresh Sherawat and Yashpal Singh guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in the Delhi’s Mahipalpur locality. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on Thursday.

The murder case was lodged based on a complaint filed by Santokh Singh, brother of Hardev Singh. The Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 citing lack of evidence but a Special Investigation Team reopened the case.

The two accused were held guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.