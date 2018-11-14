The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday launched its heaviest satellite, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III rocket carrying communication satellite GSAT-29 at 5.08 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The GSAT-29 is a satellite that will enhance communication requirements in remote areas of the country. GSAT-29, which weighs 3,423 kg, will enter the geostationary transfer orbit, a highly elliptical orbit having perigee (the low point) just a few hundred kilometres above the Earth’s surface, and apogee (the high point) about 36,000 km higher. It will then be lifted to the final Geo Stationary Orbit, nearly 36,000 km higher that the earth.

The satellite launch is the second test flight for the rocket, which is ISRO’s heaviest rocket. The GSLV Mark III rocket is capable of introducing four-tonne class satellites into geostationary transfer orbit.

The launch was deferred by 12 hours on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions following cyclonic storm Gaja, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

#WATCH: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches GSLV-MK-III D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/7572xEzTq2 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018