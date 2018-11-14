The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response to a petition seeking to regulate content on online media streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. The plea alleged that these platforms show “uncertified, sexually explicit and vulgar” content, PTI reported.

The non-governmental organisation Justice for Rights Foundation claimed that online media streaming platforms show content that is “unregulated and uncertified” for public viewing. The NGO alleged that shows like Sacred Games, Game of Thrones and Spartacus contain “vulgar, profane, sexually explicit, pornographic, morally unethical and virulent” content which objectifies women.

The NGO also claimed that most of this content was in violation of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000, IANS reported.

The petitioners want the High Court to ask the ministries of communication, information and broadcasting, and law and justice to regulate the platforms and the content they show. The plea also seeks a direction from the court to the government to “remove legally restricted content with immediate effect”.

The court scheduled the next hearing in the case for February 2019.