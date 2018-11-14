The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released its second list of 31 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Fifteen MLAs found themselves out of the list, PTI reported. Elections to the 200-member Assembly will be held on December 7 and votes will be counted on December 11.

Second list of BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly 2018 of Rajasthan finalised by BJP CEC today. https://t.co/qPVD7LfPyz pic.twitter.com/7jxAuQeBK6 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 14, 2018

On Sunday, the BJP had released its first list of 131 candidates for the polls. The list included 25 new faces.

The ruling party’s MP from Dausa, Harish Chandra Meena, joined the Congress earlier on Wednesday in the presence of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot and Avinash Pande, who is in charge of the state for the party.

Amid speculation about a possible rift within the Congress over its chief ministerial candidate, both Gehlot and Pilot on Wednesday said they will contest the Assembly elections. However, the Opposition party is yet to release its list of candidates for the polls.