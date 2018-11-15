Cyclonic storm Gaja over the Bay of Bengal is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban in Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening, PTI reported. The weather department said wind speed of 80 to 90 km per hour is expeccted. The cyclone is currently 380 km south east of Chennai and 400 km north east of Nagapattinam.

The state government has kept 30,500 rescue personnel on standby, while district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have asked schools and colleges not to open. The government has deployed around 15 disaster response teams.

All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will also remain closed. Exams conducted by the Pondicherry University scheduled for Thursday have been postponed, said the university’s Public Relations Officer K Mahesh.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar said dams, lakes and rivers channels were being continuously monitored. The Central Water Commission has advised authorities to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall in catchment areas could fill up dams in less than 24 hours.

Udayakumar said mobile operators have assured to move “Cell on Wheels” in order to provide uninterrupted mobile connectivity to Nagapattinam and Cuddalore, which will bear the brunt of the cyclone. Telecom majors have also stocked up on fuel for five days to operate generators to ensure mobile connectivity during power outages, reported The Times of India.

#IndianNavy on the Alert for Cyclone Gaja relief efforts as the cyclonic storm is approaching the coast of South Tamil Nadu & Pudducherry - likely poised to cross East coast on the evening of 15 Nov @SpokespersonMoD@DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman@narendramodi — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 14, 2018

Two naval ships are on standby to help with evacuation, medical aid and relief efforts, ANI reported. The ships will carry additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats and relief material. The Eastern Naval Command said it was monitoring the storm. A P8I aircraft, a Dornier aircraft and helicopters are also on standby to assist rescue workers.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday morning said the cyclone was likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and then weaken gradually. Low-lying areas in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry are likely to witness storm surges. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts till Thursday, reported The News Minute.