A senior American official on Wednesday said Pakistan needs to do more in the fight against terrorism, PTI reported.

State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Alexander Sales said at a Congressional hearing that the US administration expects Islamabad to act against terror groups such as the Haqqani network and Lashkar-e-Taiba like it did against al-Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks.

“And I can tell you we have communicated to the Pakistani government at the highest levels that we expect them to do more just like we expected them to act with us after 9/11,” he said. “Pakistan has in the past been a very effective counterpart in taking the fight to al-Qaeda.”

His comments came after several members of the Congress alleged that Pakistan was not doing enough against the terror groups operating from its soil. “I think they are not doing the job, despite terrorism, because the terrorists come in from Pakistan into Afghanistan, do their mischief, and run back across the border,” said Congressman Ted Poe, the chairperson of the House Subcommittee on Terrorism, Nonproliferation, and Trade.

Poe alleged terrorists use the millions of dollars that the US provides to Pakistan every year. “... and they allow a safe haven for terrorists in their own country that invade another country, namely Afghanistan,” he added. The lawmaker praised the State Department for not giving Pakistan funds for counterterrorism.