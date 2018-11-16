Severe cyclonic storm Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam between 12.30 am and 2.30 am on Friday, PTI reported. Wind speed up to 120 km per hour was recorded.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said at 5.30 am that the storm was 15 km northwest of Athirampattinam in Thanjavur district with wind speed of up to 110 km per hour recorded. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm within three hours.

The state disaster response management body said more than 76,200 people had been evacuated from low lying areas and moved to more than 300 relief centres in six districts, including Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur. A holiday has been declared for schools in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Rain lashed Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur as the cyclone made landfall. Trees were uprooted in several regions. Electricity supply in Nagapattinam and coastal regions got disconnected. Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Nagapattinam while two teams of the State Disaster Response Force are in Cuddalore district.

Government helpline numbers are 1070 (state-level) and 1077 (districts).