The Congress on Friday released a list of 152 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Elections to the 200-member House will be held on December 7.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur while state unit president Sachin Pilot will fight the elections from Tonk. This is the first time Pilot is contesting the Assembly polls, reported The Indian Express.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harish Meena, who joined the Congress on Wednesday, has been fielded from the Deoli-Uniara constituency. Senior Congress leader CP Joshi will contest from Nathdwara while former National Commission for Women chief Girija Vyas has been fielded from Udaipur. Leader of the Opposition Rameshwar Lal Dudi will contest from Nokha.

The Congress’ list was released four days after the BJP announced the first batch of candidates. The BJP has fielded 162 candidates so far.