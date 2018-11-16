The Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn the “general consent” provided to the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out searches in the state, ANI reported on Friday. The order was passed on November 8.

The consent was withdrawn citing lack of confidence in the CBI after the agency’s senior officers accused each other of corruption, News 18 reported. “This decision has been taken in wake of incidents happening in CBI since last six months,” ANI quoted Telugu Desam Party member Lanka Dinakar as saying. “It lost its independence due to involvement of Modi-led Union government which is using CBI as tools against political opponents by means of preparing fabricated statements.”

On August 3, the state government had given the agency the permission to exercise its powers and jurisdiction in the state. But now, CBI officers will have to seek the state government’s permission before visiting the state for official work, India Today reported. The CBI will not be able to initiate an investigation or conduct searches in the state for now. The state Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct searches and inquiries in the CBI’s absence.

The central agency has been given general consent to investigate crimes, including corruption, by 187 sections of the Indian Penal Code and 63 central government Acts, reported The Times of India.