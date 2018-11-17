At least 18 people were injured after a speeding school bus rammed into a pillar at an underpass in Noida on Saturday, PTI reported. Sixteen of those wounded are children.

Both the driver and the conductor are in critical condition, ANI reported.

The accident took place around 8 am when the private school bus, belonging to Noida’s Apeejay School, was passing an underpass at Rajnigandha Chowk. “Sixteen children were injured in the accident,” said Noida Sector 20 police station house officer Manoj Kumar Pant. “They were taken to Kailash Hospital and discharged after first aid.”

The police have seized the bus and an investigation is underway.