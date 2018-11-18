A look at the headlines right now:

Activist Varavara Rao taken into custody by Pune police: Rao’s family claims that police did not have transit remand papers. Cyclone Gaja toll rises to 33, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami: The chief minister claimed that the damage was kept in check because of the evacuation of 82,000 people in advance. Odisha Assembly pardons defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra for remarks on Konark Sun Temple: The House Committee recommended that Iyer-Mitra be provided books on Odisha’s history. ‘Those who have a lot to hide will fear CBI,’ says Arun Jaitley after states bar the central agency: The Union finance minister said states have no sovereignty in matters of corruption. Teengaer abducted, killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, two civilians released: Reports said two more civilians were abducted from Meemender village in Shopian and then released. Congress fields Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan: The Congress and the BJP released fresh lists of candidates on Saturday. Goa Congress demands special Assembly session for Manohar Parrikar government to prove its majority: The party sought to know why doctors had not issued health bulletins of Parrikar’s condition, and if he is fine, why he is refusing to meet Opposition leaders. Expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to face trial in Election Commission bribery case, rules court: The court scheduled the next hearing for December 4. Wreckage of submarine found in Argentina a year after it went missing with 44 on board: A private company found the vessel 800 metres below the Atlantic Ocean’s surface. Narendra Modi and new Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih express hope for renewed bond: The prime minister was on a day-long visit to the island nation for Solih’s swearing-in ceremony.