The big news: Pune Police take activist Varavara Rao into custody, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Tamil Nadu CM said cyclone Gaja claimed 33 lives, and the Odisha Assembly pardoned Abhijit Iyer-Mitra for remarks on Konark Sun Temple.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Activist Varavara Rao taken into custody by Pune police: Rao’s family claims that police did not have transit remand papers.
- Cyclone Gaja toll rises to 33, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami: The chief minister claimed that the damage was kept in check because of the evacuation of 82,000 people in advance.
- Odisha Assembly pardons defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra for remarks on Konark Sun Temple: The House Committee recommended that Iyer-Mitra be provided books on Odisha’s history.
- ‘Those who have a lot to hide will fear CBI,’ says Arun Jaitley after states bar the central agency: The Union finance minister said states have no sovereignty in matters of corruption.
- Teengaer abducted, killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, two civilians released: Reports said two more civilians were abducted from Meemender village in Shopian and then released.
- Congress fields Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan: The Congress and the BJP released fresh lists of candidates on Saturday.
- Goa Congress demands special Assembly session for Manohar Parrikar government to prove its majority: The party sought to know why doctors had not issued health bulletins of Parrikar’s condition, and if he is fine, why he is refusing to meet Opposition leaders.
- Expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to face trial in Election Commission bribery case, rules court: The court scheduled the next hearing for December 4.
- Wreckage of submarine found in Argentina a year after it went missing with 44 on board: A private company found the vessel 800 metres below the Atlantic Ocean’s surface.
- Narendra Modi and new Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih express hope for renewed bond: The prime minister was on a day-long visit to the island nation for Solih’s swearing-in ceremony.