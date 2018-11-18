Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala General Secretary K Surendran on Sunday was remanded to 14-day judicial custody, a day after he was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, PTI reported.

The police on Saturday took him into preventive custody from Nilakkal and charged him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 353 for using criminal force to deter a public servant from doing his duty.

Surendran, along with two other members of the BJP, was heading towards Pamba in Sabarimala. Police told them political leaders will not be allowed inside the temple as they could organise protests, The News Minute reported.

“You cannot prevent me from going to the Sabarimala temple, as I have already registered for pujas,” Surendran told the police, according to IANS. “You can stop me only if you open fire and you are free to do so.”

The police took them into custody as they insisted on going ahead to Pamba base camp. Surendran alleged that the police assaulted him and that he was also denied food, water and medicines. He claimed the police’s action was politically motivated.

Surendran was produced before the Pathanamthitta judicial first class magistrate on Sunday after he spent the night at Chittar police station. The magistrate remanded him to 14-day judicial custody and sent him to Kottarakkara sub-jail, Mathrubhumi reported. “I am willing to spend an entire lifetime in jail to protect the customs and traditions,” he told reporters while being taken to the sub-jail. “The arrest on non-bailable offences is a political move of the CPM [Communist Party of India (Marxist)].”

The BJP declared Sunday as a day of protest in Kerala protesting against Surendran’s arrest. State BJP President PS Sreedharan Pillai told reporters that Kerala was under “jungle raj”. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is arrogant and was behaving in an irrational manner,” Pillai said, according to IANS. “The present impasse in the state over the Sabarimala issue is his creation. We will strongly resist.”

The state observed a shutdown on Saturday following the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikala who attempted to enter the temple. Police claimed that Sasikala wanted to incite protests at the site. But she said she wanted to make the pilgrimage as she was above the age of 50.

The temple opened on Friday evening for the third time after the Supreme Court in September allowed women of all ages to enter the temple. However, so far, no woman between the ages of 10 and 50 has been given entry into the temple due to massive protests. According to the police’s new rules that came into effect from Friday, no pilgrim will be allowed to proceed to the temple after 7 pm as the temple closes for the day at 10 pm.