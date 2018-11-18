The Indian National Lok Dal has split with ousted leader Ajay Singh Chautala on Saturday announcing that he was floating a new political party with his sons on December 9, reported IANS. Chautala is the son of party’s national president and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

“I hand over the INLD and the spectacles [the party symbol] to my younger brother as a gift,” Ajay Chautala told supporters in Haryana’s Jind.

Both Om Prakash Chautala and Ajay Chautala were convicted in 2013 in a teachers’ recruitment scam and are serving 10 years in prison. While Om Prakash Chautala is lodged in Tihar Jail, Ajay Chautala is currently out on parole.

Ajay Chautala had called a meeting of party office-bearers and supporters in Jind on Saturday for a show of strength after his two sons – Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala – were expelled from the party on November 2. The Indian National Lok Dal expelled him on Wednesday for “anti-party activities” after he remained adamant on holding the rebel meeting and rally in Jind.

On Saturday, Ajay Chautala and his younger brother Abhay Chautala held parallel meetings in Jind and Chandigarh, PTI reported. The party’s state president Ashok Arora had on Wednesday termed meeting called by Ajay Chautala “unconstitutional and illegal.”

Abhay Chautala said his elder brother had failed to prove his claim on the party which is why he had decided to leave, reported News 18. “I have no ambitions to be the chief minister,” IANS quoted him as saying. “I tried my best to unite the party leadership,”

Arora said all MLAs were with the party. Only three legislators and four district presidents failed to attend the meeting in Chandigarh, a spokesperson said.