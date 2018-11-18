At least three people were killed and 10 injured in a blast at the prayer hall of a spiritual organisation in Punjab’s Amritsar on Sunday morning, ANI reported. The blast occurred during a gathering at the Nirankari Bhawan in Adliwal village of Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha told the Hindustan Times.

“Some incident of grenade throwing has reportedly taken place, police force have been rushed to the spot,” said Inspector General of Police (Border Range) SPS Parmar, according to The Times of India.

