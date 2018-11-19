The Reserve Bank of India will hold a meeting of its board of directors on Monday, amid speculation that the Centre has proposed a change in rules that will enable it to supervise the central bank better, NDTV reported. The government has recommended that the RBI board draft regulations which will allow panels to be set up to oversee the bank’s functions.

The government has appointed three directors on the RBI board – S Gurumurthy, Subhash Chandra Garg and Rajiv Kumar. On November 15, Gurumurthy said that the standoff between the RBI and the Centre was “not a happy thing”. Gurumurthy, co-convener of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh economic wing called Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, was appointed to the central bank board in August.

The standoff

On October 26, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had said governments that do not respect a central bank’s independence sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets. Three days later, Reuters reported that the Centre was upset with the RBI for publicly talking about the rift.

On November 9, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg dismissed a news report that suggested the government had sought Rs 3.6 lakh crore from the central bank’s reserves.

Apart from the bank’s reserves, the Centre is concerned about the central bank’s lending instructions on banks, many of which have huge debts. The RBI has barred 11 state-run banks from lending. The government also wants the central bank to allow banks to lend more to non-banking financial companies and the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

There has been speculation that the Centre may invoke Section 7 of the RBI Act, which empowers it to issue instructions to the bank. A Reuters report on November 7 had suggested that RBI Governor Urjit Patel may resign on Monday if the government forces his hand.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18 earlier this month, former Governor Raghuram Rajan said the rift can be resolved if both sides respect each other’s intent and autonomy.

Congress attacks government

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has claimed that the Centre is trying to “capture” the RBI to control its reserves. The meeting of the RBI’s Board of Directors on Monday will be a “day of reckoning” for the central bank’s independence and the Indian economy, Chidambaram tweeted on Saturday. “Nowhere in the world is the central bank a board-managed company,” the Congress leader added. “To suggest that private business persons will direct the governor is a preposterous idea.”