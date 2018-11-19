The BSE Sensex rose more than 100 points and the National Stock Exchange Nifty crossed the 10,700 mark in Monday’s opening trade on the back of widespread gains amid capital inflows by foreign funds ahead of a meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s board of directors.

Sensex traded at 35,647 points, rising 190 points, while Nifty 50 touched 10,724 points, gaining 42 points. At 10.40 am, Sensex was trading at 35,542 points, 84 points higher, the Nifty was at 10,701, rising 19.35 points.

The stocks of Yes Bank and Vedanta gained the most on both indices, while those of Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank lost the most. The other top gainers on Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance and Kotak Bank, while those on the Nifty were Grasim, Eicher Motors, and Hindalco Industries.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined by 9 paise to 72.02 against the dollar in early trade, bringing to an end its four-day winning streak. Fresh demand for the American currency from importers amid rise in crude prices weakened the rupee.

On Friday, the rupee strengthened by 4 paise to close at a fresh two-month high of 71.93 despite a rebound in oil prices and a stronger dollar.