The air quality in Delhi was in the “very poor” category on Monday due to slow wind speed and high humidity on Monday, PTI reported. The overall Air Quality Index was 322, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The PM2.5 level (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 167, while the PM10 level was recorded at 272, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Fourteen areas in Delhi recorded “very poor” air quality and 14 recorded “poor” air quality.

According to SAFAR, air quality is expected to remain in “very poor” category over the next three days due to slow winds and high humidity. “Fire counts from stubble burning declined significantly and hence have negligible impact,” it said.

Last week, the air quality improved after rain washed away pollutants and less stubble burning. But it deteriorated on Friday as dispersion of pollutants slowed down.

The air quality in the national capital had turned “severe” earlier this month due to stubble burning and weather condition. Entry of commercial vehicles into the city was banned and construction activities were stopped between November 1 and November 10.