The Supreme Court on Monday declined an urgent hearing of a petition filed by a Central Bureau of Investigation officer against his transfer to Nagpur. Manish Kumar Sinha was part of the investigation team inquiring into Special Director Rakesh Asthana’s role in a corruption case, NDTV reported.

Sinha had been transferred after the government sent both Asthana and CBI Director Alok Verma on leave in October, amid a feud in the agency. In his petition, Sinha alleged that by transferring him to Nagpur, the Centre took him out of the Asthana investigation. The CBI officer wanted his plea heard along with Verma’s, which challenges the government’s decision to send him on leave.

When Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked Sinha why the plea was urgent, he replied that he had some “shocking documents” in his possession. “Nothing shocks us,” Gogoi responded.

Asthana is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe to scuttle an investigation against businessman Moin Qureshi, who is an accused in multiple corruption cases.