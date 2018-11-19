Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Western Peripheral Expressway in Haryana’s Gurugram, ANI reported. He also flagged off the Escorts Mujesar to Ballabhgarh line of the Delhi Metro.

The Delhi Western Peripheral Expressway project was first proposed in 2003, at a cost of Rs 1,915 crore, News18 reported. The 135-km long highway, also known as the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, is expected to divert 50,000 heavy vehicles away from Delhi daily.

In May, Modi had inaugurated the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Eastern Peripheral Expressway, expected to decongest Delhi’s traffic by diverting around two lakh vehicles daily.

After several delays, in June 2012, during a meeting between officials of the Delhi and Haryana governments and the Western Peripheral Expressway project developer, a deadline of May 2013 was set. But further delays meant the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation penalised the KMP Expressways Ltd, the company in charge of the project.

Several lenders, led by IDBI Bank, served notices to KMP Expressways Ltd for continued defaults in the performance of its financial duties. The project was stalled and the Haryana government paid the company and lenders a lump sum of Rs 1,300 crore.

However, the project was revived in 2014 under the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. In April 2016, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a 53-km stretch between Manesar and Palwal. On Monday, Modi inaugurated the remaining Kundli-Manesar stretch.