Four people died on Monday in a fire in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, PTI reported. The blaze began at 12.23 pm at a factory in Beadonpura. One person was injured, according to ANI.

Two fire tenders were sent to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 12.50 pm, Delhi Fire Service officials were quoted as saying.

The deceased were identified as Bagan Prasahad, 55, RM Naresh, 40, Asha, 40, and 20- year-old Aarti.

More details are awaited.