Nissan Motor Company’s Chairperson Carlos Ghosn has been arrested in Tokyo on charges of under-reporting his earnings, the Japanese media reported on Monday. Earlier in the day, the automaker had said it was moving to terminate the services of the 64-year-old.

The company said it had been investigating Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly for several months based on a whistleblower’s claims. “The investigation showed that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn’s compensation,” Nissan said.

The investigation revealed Ghosn had used the company’s money for personal use and committed several other serious acts of misconduct, Reuters reported. Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa is expected to advise the company’s board to remove Ghosn and Kelly. The company will provide more details in a press conference at 9 pm Tokyo time (5.30 pm Indian time).

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK World, Ghosn reported a compensation of 730 million yen for the 2017 fiscal year, much lower than the 1.1 billion yen he had reported the previous year. The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported that investigators were questioning Ghosn and were prepared to arrest him while NHK World and Yomiuri claimed he has already been arrested. Officials declined comment to Reuters.

Nissan was close to bankruptcy in 1999 when Ghosn joined as the chief operating officer from French firm Renault after it invested in the Japanese company. He became the company’s chief executive officer in 2001 and helped turn around its fortunes. He retired from the post last year but remained the chief executive and chairperson of Renault.

After Nissan’s statement, the shares of Renault fell 13% in Paris. It is now among the worst performing stocks in Europe. Nissan’s shares, listed in Germany, plunged 12%, according to Reuters.

Ghosn is a French citizen of Lebanese descent and was born in Brazil.